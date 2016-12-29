|
Happy New Year from the Lake Chelan Mirror ... Bill, Carol, Ruth, Erin, Zach, Greg and Mike
|Chelan council adds a new face
Zach Johnson
|Photo by Zach Johnson
Servando Robledo was chosen by the council to fill the position vacated by Mike Steele. Robledo has been a Chelan resident since 1992 and has held various positions in serving the community.
Staff writer
CHELAN - There is a new face that will grace the Chelan City Council chambers starting Jan. 10: Servando Robledo.
The selection of Robledo came at the Dec. 20 city council meeting after former councilman Mike Steele vacated his seat to accept his new position as a 12th District State Representative. After listening to the six candidates (Augustin Garcia-Bengas, Bob Goedde, Mike Mackey, Stan Morse, Robledo and Ty Witt) give a short five minute presentation about why they should be chosen, the council deliberated for 15 minutes.
Friday, December 30, 2016
December 29, 2016 21:18
CHELAN - The Fraternal Order of Police in conjunction with local businesses and residents are sponsoring the 2016 Cops & Kids event on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Chelan Walmart.
The 14 unit apartment building at 114 Sanders in Chelan, is in the process of being torn down to make way for a new building. Check back for updates.
CITY OF CHELAN SPECIAL MEETING NOTICEThe City of Chelan is hosting a special meeting beginning at 10:00 a.m. on December 8, 2016 in Council Chambers, Chelan City Hall, 135 East Johnson Avenue in Chelan, to...
|Activities
|Arts & Entertainment
|Lake Chelan Community Bulletin Board
Jan. 4 thru Ja. 18
|Veteran's Assistance
CHELAN - The Chelan County Veteran's Service Coordinator will be in Chelan the second Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 12. Billy Thames will be at the Apple Cup Cafe Banquet Room, 9-11 a.m. Those veterans who need to file a claim or inquire about benefits can come at that time. For questions call Thames at (509) 664-6801 or Bob Goedde at 682-2366.
ECHO VALLEY SKI & TUBING &
ECHO RIDGE
For hours/current conditions
CHELAN - Hours and current conditions for Echo Valley Ski and Tubing can be found at www.echovalley.org/ or www.facebook.com/echo.v.area Current conditions for Echo Ridge can be found at www.lakechelannordic.org
Friday, December 30, 2016
December 29, 2016 21:14
|Obituaries
|Eloise (Ellie) Lynn Denny
|May 1923-December 2016
Eloise (Ellie) Denny, long time resident of Chelan, Wash., passed away peacefully in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 from complications related to Alzheimer's.
Friday, December 30, 2016
December 29, 2016 14:58
|Maria de los Angeles Parra Corrales
|Maria de los Angeles Parra Corrales, 57, of Chelan, Wash., passed away on Dec. 26, 2016.
Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Thursday, December 29, 2016
December 28, 2016 22:28
|Donald James Quigley
|Donald James Quigley died Dec. 13, 2016 in Wenatchee, Wash. He was 84 years old.
Don Quigley was born in Sharon Hill, Penn. on April 4, 1932.
He joined the Air Force in 1955, and married Sara Mullen on Feb. 15, 1958.
Don and Sara spent some of their first years together stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines.
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
December 20, 2016 12:58
|