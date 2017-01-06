Lake Chelan Mirror | Chelan, WA
Monday, January 9, 2017
Happy New Year from the Lake Chelan Mirror ... Bill, Carol, Ruth, Erin, Zach, Greg and Mike

Education, awareness and testing: How doctors in Chelan are dealing with the concussion problem in sports
Dr. Joshua Schkrohowsky Orthopedic Surgeon, LCCHC
By Zach Johnson
Staff writer

CHELAN - There is no denying that concussions are changing professional sports. Protocols have been put in place, penalties added and equipment modified all in hopes of reducing the amount of concussions in professional sports.

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
By Mike MaltaisStaff writerCHELAN - More than a dozen hardy bird admirers braved the early morning cold to take part in the 28th annual Chelan Bird Count last Wednesday, Dec. 28.Project coordinator, Steve...


Port Townsend Drizzle seeks senior women's basketball teams for competition
Submitted by Robin Stemen, Port Townsend Drizzle Public Relations Director

The Port Townsend Drizzle Women's Basketball Team is looking for competition at the Washington State Senior Games this July in Olympia, Wash. For the last two years the women have not had any opponents. The players were forced to divide into two teams and play against each other.

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Lake Chelan Community Bulletin Board Jan. 4 thru Ja. 18
Veteran's Assistance
CHELAN - The Chelan County Veteran's Service Coordinator will be in Chelan the second Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 12. Billy Thames will be at the Apple Cup Cafe Banquet Room, 9-11 a.m. Those veterans who need to file a claim or inquire about benefits can come at that time. For questions call Thames at (509) 664-6801 or Bob Goedde at 682-2366.

ECHO VALLEY SKI & TUBING &
ECHO RIDGE
For hours/current conditions
CHELAN - Hours and current conditions for Echo Valley Ski and Tubing can be found at www.echovalley.org/ or www.facebook.com/echo.v.area Current conditions for Echo Ridge can be found at www.lakechelannordic.org

Friday, December 30, 2016
Obituaries
Eloise (Ellie) Lynn Denny
May 1923-December 2016
Eloise (Ellie) Denny, long time resident of Chelan, Wash., passed away peacefully in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 from complications related to Alzheimer's.

Friday, December 30, 2016
Maria de los Angeles Parra Corrales
Maria de los Angeles Parra Corrales, 57, of Chelan, Wash., passed away on Dec. 26, 2016.
Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Donald James Quigley
Donald James Quigley died Dec. 13, 2016 in Wenatchee, Wash. He was 84 years old.
Don Quigley was born in Sharon Hill, Penn. on April 4, 1932.
He joined the Air Force in 1955, and married Sara Mullen on Feb. 15, 1958.
Don and Sara spent some of their first years together stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Pass reports
