|Boots, coats and an adventurous attitude:
All the things needed
for this years Winterfest
Zach Johnson
|LCM File Photo
A dinosaur gives a new meaning to ‘ice age’ at last years Winterfest. Live ice carving this weekend will be Friday, Jan. 13, 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Historic Downtown Chelan.
Staff writer
CHELAN - Chelan is known primarily as a summer get-a-way spot, but for two weekends in January each year, Chelan morphs into a winter haven as people flock to the small lake town from all over the state to be a part of the annual Winterfest, which returns to Chelan on Friday, Jan. 13, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 11, 2017 19:58
By Mike MaltaisStaff writerBREWSTER - The New Start Clinic, a treatment facility that is the first of its kind in this area, opened for business in the Brewster Medical Center building at 520 W. Indian Avenue...
Submitted by Lake Chelan Lions ClubThe Lake Chelan Lions Club has sponsored a Peace Poster Contest at both Chelan and Manson School. Students ages 11-13 were asked to create a poster with the theme "Celebrate...
By Mike MaltaisStaff writerCHELAN - More than a dozen hardy bird admirers braved the early morning cold to take part in the 28th annual Chelan Bird Count last Wednesday, Dec. 28.Project coordinator, Steve...
|Crossword and Sudoku Solutions
|Here are the Crossword and Sudoku solutions that were inadvertently left out of this weeks Classified Section.
Friday, January 13, 2017
January 12, 2017 18:25
|Pybus University Winter 2017 Quarter Classes
|Submittet by Pybus Market
WENATCHEE - Pybus Market announces its slate of Winter quarter classes every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. from January 17 through March 28, on unique topics for the general public. Classes are free, unless otherwise indicated. Class size is generally limited to 30 people per class. Classes are generally located in front of the Cashmere Valley Bank Community Kitchen.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 11, 2017 19:46
|GWATA hosts futurist Mark Anderson at CTC
|Submitted by GWATA
WENATCHEE -- Friday, Jan. 13 GWATA* (Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance) will live stream Mark Anderson's 2017 Predictions from Bellingham. This is GWATA's third year partnering with TAG* to broadcast this event to Wenatchee.
Mark Anderso
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 11, 2017 19:44
|Eloise (Ellie) Lynn Denny
|May 1923-December 2016
Eloise (Ellie) Denny, long time resident of Chelan, Wash., passed away peacefully in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 from complications related to Alzheimer's.
Friday, December 30, 2016
December 29, 2016 14:58
|Maria de los Angeles Parra Corrales
|Maria de los Angeles Parra Corrales, 57, of Chelan, Wash., passed away on Dec. 26, 2016.
Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Thursday, December 29, 2016
December 28, 2016 22:28
|Donald James Quigley
|Donald James Quigley died Dec. 13, 2016 in Wenatchee, Wash. He was 84 years old.
Don Quigley was born in Sharon Hill, Penn. on April 4, 1932.
He joined the Air Force in 1955, and married Sara Mullen on Feb. 15, 1958.
Don and Sara spent some of their first years together stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines.
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
December 20, 2016 12:58
