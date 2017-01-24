|
|LCCHC Board votes
in favor of new hospital
Zach Johnson
|LCM File Photo
LCCHC board members are, left to right: Tom Warren, Mary Signorelli, Phyllis Gleasman, Mary Murphy and Fred Miller.
Staff writer
CHELAN - The Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics (LCCHC) Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of Resolution 575 for a replacement hospital at Apple Blossom Center at their regular board meeting on Jan. 24.
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
January 24, 2017 15:11
Manson's 2017 Apple Blossom Royalty Selection will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. at Manson High School. Pictured are this years candidates, left to right, Maddee Ward, Jasmine Pascasio, Baylee Ward, Daicy...
Congratulations to the 2017 New Year's baby born at Lake Chelan Community Hospital. Thomas Nash Tupling was born Monday, Jan. 2 at 8:34 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 12-1/2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He is...
By Zach JohnsonStaff writerCHELAN - People are often in a generous mood around the holidays because it's a time for giving back. This was made evident for the Lake Chelan Food Bank which has been the...
|Activities
|Arts & Entertainment
|Chelan /Manson Senior Meal Menu
Jan 18-31
|Wednesday, Jan. 18
Deluxe Cheeseburger, Potato Salad, Tropical Fruit, Dessert
Thursday, Jan. 19
Beef Stew, Caesar Salad, Pasta Salad, Orange Slices, Whole Wheat Bread, Dessert
Friday, Jan. 20
Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Tossed Green Salad, Pineapple, Bread Pudding
Monday, Jan. 23
Chicken Cordon Bleu, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrots, Garden Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Bread Pudding
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
January 17, 2017 16:08
|Community Bulletin Board
Jan. 18 thru Feb. 13
|NCR Library would
like to hear from you
CHELAN-MANSON-ENTIAT - North Central Regional Library, the five-county library district is currently working on a new strategic plan and would like to hear what the public thinks of its libraries and what they'd like do see in the future. A public survey is now available online at ncrl.org and copies in English and Spanish can be picked up at any of the district's 30 branch libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties. NCRL hopes to have all surveys returned by Feb. 1. The survey results will help the library district create a long-range plan that will guide spending priorities in the future. For more information contact NCRL's Deputy Director Barbara Walters at 509-663-1117, ext. 129.
ECHO VALLEY SKI & TUBING
& ECHO RIDGE
For hours/current conditions
CHELAN - Hours and current conditions for Echo Valley Ski and Tubing can be found at www.echovalley.org/ or www.facebook.com/echo.v.area Current conditions for Echo Ridge can be found at www.lakechelannordic.org
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
January 17, 2017 16:05
|Senior Living Initiative Steering Committee meeting posted to Feb. 15
|CHELAN - The Senior Living Initiative Steering Committee meeting originally scheduled for this afternoon (Wed., Jan. 18), has been - has been rescheduled to Feb. 15, 5 p.m., at the Chelan PUD building on Woodin Ave. An evaluation of potential sites will be the topic. Check out the Summit video on their website: chelanvalleyseniorcare.com and click "Summit" in the top menu.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
January 17, 2017 12:36
|Obituaries
|Donald Lee Price
|Donald Lee Price, 64, of Chelan, Wash., passed away on Jan. 21, 2017. He was born June 6, 1952 in Torrence, California to Bob Price and Lucille Grimwood.
Lee was a carpenter in his earlier years, and enjoyed working in the woods. His latest love was for organic farming, and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, surfing the California waves, and swimming in Lake Chelan.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
January 27, 2017 14:18
|John A. McLeod
|John A. McLeod, 96, of Bellingham, Wash. and formerly of Chelan, Wash., died Jan. 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Memorial Service will be held April 15, 2017, at 11 a.m., at St. Andrew's Episcopal in Chelan, Wash.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
January 18, 2017 14:20
|Eloise (Ellie) Lynn Denny
|May 1923-December 2016
Eloise (Ellie) Denny, long time resident of Chelan, Wash., passed away peacefully in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 from complications related to Alzheimer's.
Friday, December 30, 2016
December 29, 2016 14:58
