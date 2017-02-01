Lake Chelan Mirror | Chelan, WA
weather sponsored by

Click for full report
Landing page
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Shop Local Check It Out

Get more for your money in The Regional Classifieds! Selling your car? Want to rent an apartment? Need a job? Having a yard sale? Put your ad in Print and on the Web for one low price! Email your ad to: mirrorads@lakechelanmirror.com by NOON on Mondayfor Print Edition

Photo Galleriesview more photo galleries
MANSON Apple Blossom Royalty Crowned
Photo By Zach Johnson
Photo By Zach Johnson
Jasmine Pascasio (left) and Daicy Leyva (right) sandwich the newly crowned 2017 Manson Apple Blossom Queen Rosellyn Lindert. All three girls talked about the serene community they grew up in and how that played a major role in their life. It was smiles all around as the girls were excited to represent the community this year and fulfill a dream that each of them has had since they used to watch the pageant as a little girl.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
More..
CHELAN - The Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics (LCCHC) Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of Resolution 575 for a replacement hospital at their regular board meeting on Jan. 24.


Activities
Arts & Entertainment
Chelan /Manson Senior Meal Menu Jan 18-31
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Deluxe Cheeseburger, Potato Salad, Tropical Fruit, Dessert
Thursday, Jan. 19
Beef Stew, Caesar Salad, Pasta Salad, Orange Slices, Whole Wheat Bread, Dessert
Friday, Jan. 20
Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Tossed Green Salad, Pineapple, Bread Pudding
Monday, Jan. 23
Chicken Cordon Bleu, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrots, Garden Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Bread Pudding

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
More..
Community Bulletin Board Jan. 18 thru Feb. 13
NCR Library would
like to hear from you
CHELAN-MANSON-ENTIAT - North Central Regional Library, the five-county library district is currently working on a new strategic plan and would like to hear what the public thinks of its libraries and what they'd like do see in the future. A public survey is now available online at ncrl.org and copies in English and Spanish can be picked up at any of the district's 30 branch libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties. NCRL hopes to have all surveys returned by Feb. 1. The survey results will help the library district create a long-range plan that will guide spending priorities in the future. For more information contact NCRL's Deputy Director Barbara Walters at 509-663-1117, ext. 129.

ECHO VALLEY SKI & TUBING
& ECHO RIDGE
For hours/current conditions
CHELAN - Hours and current conditions for Echo Valley Ski and Tubing can be found at www.echovalley.org/ or www.facebook.com/echo.v.area Current conditions for Echo Ridge can be found at www.lakechelannordic.org

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
More..
Senior Living Initiative Steering Committee meeting posted to Feb. 15
CHELAN - The Senior Living Initiative Steering Committee meeting originally scheduled for this afternoon (Wed., Jan. 18), has been - has been rescheduled to Feb. 15, 5 p.m., at the Chelan PUD building on Woodin Ave. An evaluation of potential sites will be the topic. Check out the Summit video on their website: chelanvalleyseniorcare.com and click "Summit" in the top menu.

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
More..
Obituaries / Death Notices
Obituaries
Death Notices
Denise Emery

Lucile Ethel LaMontte

Ann G. McLain

Delbert D. Smith

Lawrence F. Sink

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
More..
Donald Lee Price
Donald Lee Price, 64, of Chelan, Wash., passed away on Jan. 21, 2017. He was born June 6, 1952 in Torrence, California to Bob Price and Lucille Grimwood.
Lee was a carpenter in his earlier years, and enjoyed working in the woods. His latest love was for organic farming, and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, surfing the California waves, and swimming in Lake Chelan.

Saturday, January 28, 2017
More..
John A. McLeod
John A. McLeod, 96, of Bellingham, Wash. and formerly of Chelan, Wash., died Jan. 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Memorial Service will be held April 15, 2017, at 11 a.m., at St. Andrew's Episcopal in Chelan, Wash.

Thursday, January 19, 2017
More..
Advanced Search

Got Mobile
Gillespie Eye Care
Kelly Allen-FinancialSecurity
Facebook badge

Subscription Login
LOGIN | SUBSCRIBE







Shop Local Check It Out

Pass reports
All content copyright ©2017 NCW Media, Inc.
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved